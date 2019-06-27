Temperatures set to rise even higher as Hartlepool basks in the summer sun
Hartlepool is already taking advantage of the summer sun after its belated return.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 16:32
People have enjoyed the rays on both the Headland and Seaton Carew with the number of visitors to our beaches expected to rise in line with the temperatures as the weekend arrives.
Highs of 18 degrees Celsius are forecast for Friday with temperatures predicted to rocket to around 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday before dipping to 20 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
