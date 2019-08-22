This is how long the rain is due to last in Hartlepool on Thursday, August 22

Hartlepool woke to a dull and slightly wet Thursday morning.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 06:54
Any rain in Hartlepool on Thursday is thankfully not expected to last.

But how long will any rainfall last?

Experts at the Met Office estimate that conditions will begin to brighten up from around 9am with the sun making a welcome appearance around 11am.

Conditions will cloud over from about 1pm although it should remain dry for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are likely to peak at 19 degrees Celsius.

Friday is expected to be sunny with highs of 22 degrees Celsius.