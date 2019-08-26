This is how long the sun will last in Hartlepool following the hottest August Bank Holiday weekend
Hartlepool has had some scorching weather for the hottest ever August Bank Holiday weekend but how long will the sun last?
The weather has been amazing recently and the Met Office has said that this could be the hottest Bank Holiday weekend in August to date.
The Met Office recorded the highest temperature on Sunday, August 26 was 33.3°C, at Heathrow. The previous best August Bank Holiday temperatures were 31.5°C also at Heathrow in 2001.
While Hartlepool hasn’t had such high temperatures, it has had some very hot days over the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures in the high 20’s.
Bank Holiday Monday saw highs of 21°C and lows of 13°C to top off what has been a great long-weekend.
Will sun continue on Tuesday, August 27?
Sunny intervals with highs of 20°C are predicted but they will change to a 40% chance of light showers by 3pm through until 5pm and a 30% chance at 9pm and throughout the night.
Will there be showers on Wednesday, August 28?
Wednesday will be a cloudy day with highs of 20°C. A 50% chance of light rain is likely at 7am followed by cloud and rain will return at around 7pm and throughout the night.
Thursday, August 29 is looking to be a better day
While highs will reach 19°C, it should be an overall sunny day and a possible chance of escaping any rain.
Friday, August 30 will see more cloud
Highs of 19°C will continue with cloud.