This is how long the sun will shine in Hartlepool on Monday

Hartlepool woke to sunshine on Monday morning

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 07:18
Enjoying the recent good weather at Seaton Carew.

But how long will the good weather last?

According to experts at the Met Office, conditions will cloud over mid morning before the sunshine returns early afternoon until around 5pm.

Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius.

By Tuesday, however, rainfall will return with heavy downfalls expected around 7am and 11am.

Showers are also forecast for Wednesday before sunshine returns on Thursday and stays through to the weekend.