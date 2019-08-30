This is when it will rain in Hartlepool at the weekend
It will remain overcast in Hartlepool on Friday, August 30, but the rain won’t stay away all weekend.
Friday and Saturday will stay predominately dry but rain is forecast throughout the day on Sunday, September 1.
And the first day of September will also bring much cooler temperatures than Hartlepool has enjoyed in recent weeks.
So what is the forecast like on Friday?
The Met Office predicts temperatures could reach 20°C in Hartlepool although it will remain predominately overcast and cloudy.
Rain is forecast in the region but it should remain dry in the town.
What’s the forecast for Saturday?
The morning will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with a slight chance of rain at 1pm. It will be sunny throughout the evening with highs of 19°C.
What’s the forecast for Sunday?
A sunny start to the morning changing to light showers by lunchtime. High temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 16°C.