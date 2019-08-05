This is when it will rain in Hartlepool this week
Summer is here and the kids are well into the swing of the six weeks of school-free fun, but parents planning to take a trip into the great outdoors have the weather to contend with.
From heatwaves to torrential downpours, we’ve had a little bit of everything so far this summer.
But if you’re hoping to take some time off and enjoy a day at the beach, a country walk or any other fun outdoor activity, you’re going to have to plan ahead this week so you don’t get caught out by the rain.
Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday are forecast to be the driest day of the week – although it will also be little bit cooler and cloudier.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast:
Tuesday: High (temperature) 21°C, low (temperature) 15°C. Sunny intervals between 7am and 11am. A thunderstorm is forecast to hit the town at 2pm and there is a 30-60% chance of rain between 12pm and 5pm. Sunny intervals all evenings with a chance of rain after 10pm.
Wednesday: High 20°C, low 13°C. Sunny intervals at 7am changing to cloud by late morning and lasting throughout the day.
Thursday: High 18°C, low 16°C. Sunny intervals throughout the day – cloudy from 7pm.
Friday: High 20°C, low 16°C. Light rain throughout the day changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Saturday: High 20°C, low 14°C. Sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by lunchtime.
Sunday: High 18°C, low 12°C. Sunny intervals all day.