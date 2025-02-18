UK weather: Met Office map shows when and where temperatures are forecast to jump to double digits this week
A Met Office weather map shows how temperatures will jump to double digits later this week.
Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Milder but unsettled conditions are moving in from the Atlantic later this week.
"As the week goes on, we’re set to experience wetter conditions with showers and bands of rain moving in from the Atlantic. Western hills will see the highest rainfall totals, with 75-100mm possible here, building up from Wednesday to Friday.
"There will be brighter and sunnier spells in between bands of rain. With temperatures possibly as high as 16°C on Thursday and Friday, it will feel much more spring-like than of late.”
Met Office’s 5 day forecast
Today (February 18)
Rain and hill snow will clear from Northern Ireland and Scotland into the afternoon. Dry and bright elsewhere, spreading north, with some hazy sunshine at times. A breezy day for many and still feeling cold in the brisk southeasterly breeze.
Tonight (February 18)
A dry night for many and chilly with a patchy frost forming under any prolonged clear spells. Cloud and a band of rain arriving in the southwest by dawn.
Wednesday
A chilly bright start for many, but turning cloudier from the west as patchy rain and drizzle spreads east through the day. Often breezy, but feeling a little milder.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday
Much milder to end the week but unsettled and windy with periods of heavy rain and possible coastal gales. Sunnier spells developing more widely on Saturday with scattered showers.
