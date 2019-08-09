Warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Hartlepool set for the weekend

Spray on the roads is likely to continue making driving hazardous

Hartlepool has already seen heavy rain across Friday, August 9 and the bad weather isn’t set to disappear any time soon.

Both Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 have yellow warnings of thunderstorms following the heavy rain.

Thundery showers on both days could see torrential downpours which may cause floods and possible disruption to travel across the town and the coast.

Seaton Carew was deserted on the morning of Friday, August 9

During summer months, thunderstorms are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential rain that can also cause damage to properties in the area.

Such weather can reduce drivers’ ability to see and be seen. During heavy rain, the Met Office advise avoiding a journey until it clears if possible. If you have no choice but to travel, choose main roads where fallen branches, debris and flooding are less likely.

If you do get caught out in the predicted thunder and lightning, it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside of your car.

When will the thunderstorms and heavy rain arrive on Saturday, August 10?

Grey skies are set to continue across Hartlepool Headland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy showers are set to turn to longer spells of rain throughout the day. Wind will be present especially over the hills and by the coast. There will be a maximum temperature 20 °C.

Thundery showers are set to arrive by as early at 9am with an 80% chance of rain. This will ease slightly by around 10am but rain will continue until 8pm.

The sun should appear later in the evening where the chance of rain is set to be 10%.

What is the weather going to be like on Sunday, August 11?

Flooding is likely to take place across the town

While the sun is set to rise early, rain will pour by around 1pm and become thundery with a 90% chance for most of the day.

While it will ease at times, the showers are set to continue throughout the day and into early hours of Monday, August 12.