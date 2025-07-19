Watch as Hartlepool gets a summer soaking with a Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms in place
After several weeks of largely warm, dry weather the heavens opened on Friday night (July 18) and continued well into Saturday marking a wet start to the summer holidays.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for much of the country.
It is set to continue raining heavily in Hartlepool until 9pm on Saturday, July 19.
The rain is making for difficult driving conditions with lots of surface spray and the chance of some sudden flooding.
It is due to a thunderstorms move northwestwards across a large swathe of central and eastern England.
The Met Office said: “Rain will likely be torrential in places, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 60-90 mm in 2-3 hours possible in a few places.”
Sunday, however, is forecast to be dry with sunny intervals in the morning and feeling warm with the temperature getting up to 20C.
