Watch as Hartlepool gets a summer soaking with a Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms in place

By Mark Payne
Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:21 BST
Hartlepool saw hours of heavy rain on Saturday as the town got a soaking.

After several weeks of largely warm, dry weather the heavens opened on Friday night (July 18) and continued well into Saturday marking a wet start to the summer holidays.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for much of the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is set to continue raining heavily in Hartlepool until 9pm on Saturday, July 19.

Look out for puddles during summer downpours.placeholder image
Look out for puddles during summer downpours.

The rain is making for difficult driving conditions with lots of surface spray and the chance of some sudden flooding.

It is due to a thunderstorms move northwestwards across a large swathe of central and eastern England.

The Met Office said: “Rain will likely be torrential in places, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 60-90 mm in 2-3 hours possible in a few places.”

Sunday, however, is forecast to be dry with sunny intervals in the morning and feeling warm with the temperature getting up to 20C.

Related topics:Met OfficeHartlepoolEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice