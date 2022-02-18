Watch: storm clouds gather over the North Sea on the morning of Storm Eunice

Winds were already starting to whip up at the coast this morning, as this video from our snapper Frank Reid shows.

Eunice is set to batter the country, with red warnings in place from the Met Office for the south in particular.

Hartlepool’s yellow warning is less severe, but winds are still set up to pick up dramatically in the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice is approaching Hartlepool.