Watch: storm clouds gather over the North Sea on the morning of Storm Eunice
The North East is braced for high winds as Storm Eunice arrives in the region today.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:46 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:04 am
Winds were already starting to whip up at the coast this morning, as this video from our snapper Frank Reid shows.
Eunice is set to batter the country, with red warnings in place from the Met Office for the south in particular.
Hartlepool’s yellow warning is less severe, but winds are still set up to pick up dramatically in the afternoon.
Keep up with all storm coverage throughout the day here.