Weekend weather forecast after Hartlepool's first snowfall of 2022
Snow arrived in Hartlepool for the first time in 2022 on Thursday as the town experienced a light dusting of the white stuff.
The town briefly welcomed a gentle covering on Thursday as temperatures plummeted to 1°C and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow in parts of the region.
The snowfall came just days after the UK experienced its warmest New Year’s Day on record, with the Mercury hitting 16.3°C in St James’s Park, in London, on January 1, and highs of up to 14°C recorded in Hartlepool.
But the balmy weather is over for now, with forecasters predicting blustery showers and temperatures dropping to -1 °C overnight.
And snow might return over the weekend in hillier areas.
Friday will bring more chilly weather to the town with blustery and wintry showers, strong winds and frost overnight.
The Met Office’s forecast read: “Blustery wintry showers across western hills, easing later, but mostly dry with sunny spells in the east.
"Strong winds slowly moderating and feeling cold. Widespread frost overnight. Maximum temperature 4°C.”
The weekend will not be very mild either, with wind and wintry showers, although Sunday will be mostly bright and dry, with highs of 7°C and lows of 3°C predicted for Hartlepool in the last two days of this week.
The Met Office said: “Rain, briefly snow over hills, on Saturday, clearing by afternoon. Windy. Wintry showers returning in the west. Mostly dry and bright Sunday. Cloudy with some rain on Monday, turning milder.”