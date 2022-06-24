The North East region is set to see some warm temperatures over the coming days – but as well as needing your suncream and sunglasses, you might have to pack your rain coat as there could be showers in store!

Met Office forecasters say Hartlepool can expect to see highs of 21°C over Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 with a combination of sunshine, some cloud cover and a chance of light rain.

Saturday, June 25

We take a look at the weekend weather forecast from the Met Office.

Forecasters say we can expect to see sunshine for most of Saturday with temperatures between 13°C and 21°C.

The warm weather will hit a peak at around 2pm, with the highest temperatures continuing through until 6pm.

Have that suncream ready between 11am and 2pm, as UV levels will be most high then too.

If you’re going out in the early evening, there’s a 40% chance of showers between 6pm and 7pm.

Best to pack an umbrella!

Sunday, June 26

It’s another mild one forecast for Sunday, with temperatures between 13°C and 18°C.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the sunshine, you’re better being up early with cloudy conditions creeping in by lunchtime.

At time of writing, there’s a less than 10% chance of rain throughout most of the day, with 40% chance of showers around 4pm.