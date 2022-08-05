While it may not be a return to the scorching conditions of two weeks ago, this Saturday and Sunday certainly looks like a good day to be out and about across Hartlepool.

Here is a breakdown from the Met Office of what the weather has in store for Hartlepool.

Friday afternoon looks set to be cloudy with with the chance of a rain shower around 6pm. Late afternoon and evening looks set to have sunny spells. Temperatures will be cool for the time of year at around 17 degrees Celsius with easterly winds peaking at around 10mph.

Saturday looks set to get off to a bright sunny start with sunny spells throughout the morning. Cloud will build during the day although the chance of rain remains less than five per cent. Temperatures are expected to peak at 19 degrees Celsius at 4pm. There will be westerly winds of between nine and 11mph.

Sunday looks set to be a similar day with sunny conditions in the morning turning to sunny spells in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at 21 degrees Celsius with the chance of rain again forecast to be less that five per cent. Winds will again be from the west and around 9mph.