What is the weather going to be like for the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races?

The four-day event, running from Thursday, July 6, until Sunday, July 9, will see ships arriving from as far Indonesia and Uruguay, as well as over 100 free performances and activities for visitors to enjoy.

According to the Met Office, Hartlepool is set for a mixed bag of weather during the days the Tall Ships are in town.

Forecasters predict it will be changeable, with outbreaks of rain and some sunny spells as well.

Temperatures will be around 22°C.

Here is what the weather has in store for each day of the event:

Thursday, July 6:

The first day of the Tall Ships Races will start of with some sunshine, before turning cloudy later in the morning. Expect highs of 19°C and lows of 14°C.

Friday, July 7:

Friday will see one of the highlights of the four-day event, when visiting crews of the tall ships parade from Victoria Quay through the Headland and Town Moor from 4.30pm.

Although the weather will change to cloudy by lunchtime on Friday, the Met Office predicts only 10% chance of rain and temperatures of 22°C.

Saturday, July 8:

Saturday will bring sunny intervals, changing to light showers by late morning. Temperatures will again reach 22°C.

Sunday, July 9:

As the ships set sail from Hartlepool on the final day of the event, Met Office forecasters predict the weather will bring sunny intervals before changing to cloudy by late morning.