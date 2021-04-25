What the weather has in store in Hartlepool in run up to May Day bank holiday weekend

It is set to be another mainly dry week in town from Monday, April 26, to Saturday, May 1.

After a sunny weekend when some parts of the country hit temperatures of 20C, Hartlepool will start the week dry and mild.

But it is set to turn cooler for the rest of the week with temperatures topping no more than 7C or 8C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring flowers in Ward Jackson Park.

However, the Met Office is expecting the town to stay mainly dry.

Here is what is in store for this week according to the forecasters:

Monday, April 26

Cloudy turning to light rain by early evening (7pm onwards). The temperature will range from 5C to 13C feeling warmest in the afternoon.

Tuesday, April 27

A cloudy but dry start changing to a 50% chance of light rain showers from 1pm onwards. Feeling cooler at just 7C or 8C all day.

Wednesday, April 28

Cloudy turning to sunny intervals by the evening but temperature still the same.

Thursday, April 29

A mixed day of cloud, sunny spells and chance of some rain by late morning. Remaining cool.

Friday, April 30

Sunny intervals turning cloudy later and still only 7C or 8C.

Saturday, May 1

Sunny intervals for much of the day and dry but feeling cool at only 8C maximum.

The UK has had just 12.8mm of rain on average across the UK up to April 22, much lower than the monthly average of 72.53mm.