When is it finally going to rain in Hartlepool?

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 16:17 BST
Hartlepool has basked in almost constant sunshine for weeks.

Yet, with another bank holiday approaching, experts at The Met Office typically fear conditions could be about to change.

Let us stick with the sunny side of things for now.

Wednesday, May 21, is likely to remain dry if a little colder than of late with temperatures reaching no higher than 12 degrees Celsius.

One walker was wisely prepared with her brolly when it started raining in Sunniside, on the Headland, in the summer of 2004.placeholder image
Overnight, however, there is a 60% chance of rainfall although it is expected to clear before daybreak with Thursday, May 22, expected to be another dry if cool day with temperatures failing to exceed 12 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office believes Hartlepool will enjoy more sunshine on Friday, May 23, with daytime temperatures rising to highs of 14 degrees Celsius.

Any Friday night clubbers among you, however, may want to consider wearing a jacket or carrying a brolly as there is an 80% chance of persistent rain between 1am and 4am on Saturday.

The downpour is likely to disappear as temperatures rise to 19 degrees Celsius during Saturday, May 24, although clouds are expected to dominate the skyline.

By Sunday, May 25, sunshine is predicted to return with temperatures reaching 17 degrees Celsius.

Monday, May 26, promises a mixed bag of sunshine and cloud with a 40% chance of daytime showers.

It is early days, of course, and forecasts so far ahead usually carry a “subject to change” asterisk in small print somewhere.

But if you prefer a day in the garden to a night on the town then your luck may still be in for a while longer.

