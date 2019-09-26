This is when thunderstorms are forecast to hit Hartlepool
It’s due to be a cloudy but fairly mild day in Hartlepool but forecasters predict heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way.
It’s an overcast day in Sunderland with a small possibility of rain early this morning but the sun should begin to break through the clouds at around midday on Thursday, September 26.
Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 17°C in the town but won’t fall lower than 13°C.
A Met Office spokesman said: “A mostly dry start, but rather cloudy. A breezy day follows with sunny spells developing, but also occasional showers.”
On Friday, the Met Office expects thunder and lightning to hit the town at around midday on Friday and could last until around 3pm. There will be potentially heavy showers throughout the afternoon but this will ease by 6pm.
Heavy rain is also expected throughout most of Sunday and temperatures will drop to highs of just 14°C.