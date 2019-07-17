When will rain hit Hartlepool on Wednesday, July 17?
Hartlepool has seen a good start to the week for weather (not so good for hay fever sufferers) but rain will hit the area and umbrellas will be needed for the rest of the week.
How will the day start?
Hartlepool will have a dry start to the day with warm sunny spells. However, the clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as showery rain arrives inevitably at 4pm. The rain will become more persistent after this with the odd heavier burst. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Will the rain continue through the night?
Cloud and showery rain will continue from 7pm and right through the night. Clearer, drier conditions will follow later, extending across Hartlepool after daybreak. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Will tomorrow see better weather?
Thursday, July 18 should remain dry with sunny spells and rain could pass over without hitting the area. It will be a slightly cooler day with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Will there be more sun and less rain for the rest of the week?
Sadly, it seems not. Friday, July 19 will be a dry start, but it will turn wet and windy by 7pm. Saturday, July 20 will see the overnight rain clearing to sunshine but thundery showers are likely to fall. Sunday, July 21 will have sunny spells and also scattered showers.
You’ll need an umbrella for the rest of the week.