When will strong winds hit Hartlepool on Sunday after Met Office issues yellow weather warning?

Don’t be fooled by Saturday’s unseasonal sunny weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Hartlepool is alas expected to share in the strong winds set to hit much of the United Kingdom on Sunday, February 23.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the town with wind speeds expected to rise steadily throughout the morning before peaking at around 50 miles per hour between noon-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public transport may be affected with temporary power cuts also a possibility.

Our thanks to Anna Przybylko for sending us this atmospheric photo of waves crashing against the Heugh Breakwater recently. Please send us your readers' pictures as JPGs to [email protected]

After a dry morning, rain is also forecast in the afternoon amid occasional spells of sunshine before eventually disappearing by 7pm.

The yellow weather warning ends at 6pm on Sunday with Monday, February 24, expected to be another dry and sunny day with temperatures reaching 11 degrees Celsius.