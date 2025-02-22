When will strong winds hit Hartlepool on Sunday after Met Office issues yellow weather warning?
For Hartlepool is alas expected to share in the strong winds set to hit much of the United Kingdom on Sunday, February 23.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the town with wind speeds expected to rise steadily throughout the morning before peaking at around 50 miles per hour between noon-2pm.
Public transport may be affected with temporary power cuts also a possibility.
After a dry morning, rain is also forecast in the afternoon amid occasional spells of sunshine before eventually disappearing by 7pm.
The yellow weather warning ends at 6pm on Sunday with Monday, February 24, expected to be another dry and sunny day with temperatures reaching 11 degrees Celsius.
