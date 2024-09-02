Will Hartlepool escape the thunderstorms predicted for large parts of Great Britain on September 2?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 12:28 BST
Thunderstorms are expected over large parts of Great Britain on Monday afternoon after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Experts forecast an area stretching from South Wales as far north as the Shetland Isles could experience up to three inches of rain from 1pm onwards.

Crucially, however, Hartlepool is predicted to miss out on the worst of the deluge with the East Coast unlikely to be affected until beyond the Scottish border.

That does not mean, however, that Hartlepool will escape completely unscathed.

Puddles in West View Road, Hartlepool, following previous heavy rainfall. Picture by FRANK REIDPuddles in West View Road, Hartlepool, following previous heavy rainfall. Picture by FRANK REID
Puddles in West View Road, Hartlepool, following previous heavy rainfall. Picture by FRANK REID

The Met Office states “heavy thundery showers” are possible this afternoon are may peak at around 4pm before sunshine returns by 7pm.

Looking further ahead, the remainder of the week is expected to be dry with Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4, forecast to be bright before cloudy conditions return from Thursday onwards.

