Will Hartlepool see some sun on Tuesday, July 16?
Hartlepool had a pleasant start to the week and the Met Office predicts sun and cloud again but showers will soon follow.
How will the day start?
Hartlepool will start with sunshine and fair cloud. It will be largely dry and will feel warm with sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
Will the afternoon and evening be any different?
Showers are predicted between 2pm and 6pm but cloud from the day will fade and should leave a generally clear night with some patchy higher level cloud through the early hours of the following morning. Mist is possible around the coast. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
What is predicted for tomorrow?
Wednesday, July 17 will begin with a fine outlook, still feeling warm in the sunshine. Showers could develop after 7pm with heavier and more frequent bursts during the evening and overnight. A maximum temperature of 23 °C is predicted.
Will sun continue throughout the week?
While sun will appear on Thursday, July 18, showers will also continue. Days will feel fresher and into the weekend, the weather will become cloudy after a bright start on Friday, July 19, with rain predicted later in the day. Saturday, July 20 will also have sunny spells but there is a good chance of showers along with it.
Enjoy the sun but you will need an umbrella.