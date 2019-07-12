Will heavy rain make a return to Hartlepool on Friday, July 12?
Hartlepool endured a day of contrasting weather fortunes with Thursday’s rain finally replaced by evening sunshine.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 06:32
So what is in store on Friday, July 12?
The Met Office does not expect a repeat of the Thursday thunder storms suffered by parts of the region.
Friday sunshine is likely to cloud over by 9am before returning around 4pm with temperatures reaching highs of 18 degrees Celsius.
Light showers, however, are predicted around 10pm.
One to consider if you are popping out for a Friday drink.