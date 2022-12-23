Despite the recent snow, frost and freezing temperatures, 2022 is not going to be a white Christmas in Hartlepool according to the Met Office.

Here is the forecast for the next few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24)

A Christmas tree in Redheugh Gardens at the Headland.

The day is expected to be cool but with plenty of bright sunshine, particularly in the morning.

Temperatures will range from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, but will it feel closer to 3-4C due to wind gusts of up to 24mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25)

The big day will be dry with some sun up to around midday before the clouds dominate in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are heading out to visit relatives or walk off the turkey, the temperature will be relatively mild at around 7-9C (44-48 Fahrenheit).

Sunset is at 3.42pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day (Monday, December 26)

For anyone doing the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew or going for a walk, Monday is due to be colder starting off at just 3C at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will warm up slightly to around 5C before dropping to 4C by early evening.

Wind gusts of up to 28mph are possible, but again no rain is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 27

Tuesday will begin at 6C before temperatures rise slightly to around 8C-9C for the majority of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sun is not set to put in an appearance however, but it is due to remain dry.

It will be more windy than recent days with gusts topping 33mph at around midday.