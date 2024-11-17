Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You have heard that winter is supposedly coming this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop in Hartlepool from around 8 degrees Celsius during the day on Sunday, November 17, to as low as zero degrees Celsius overnight from both Sunday into Monday and Monday into Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning is also in place for large parts of the North East on Monday and Tuesday as hail, sleet and snow makes its way south from Scotland.

Hartlepool, however, is expected to escape the bulk of any snowfall with higher ground inland more likely to receive a covering.

The clear up begins after heavy snow fall in Hartlepool in the 1980s.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north.

"This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning.”

The colder weather means daytime temperatures in Hartlepool are expected to reach highs of just 4 degrees Celsius on Monday before falling to 3 degrees on Tuesday.

With showers forecast on Tuesday afternoon, the Met Office says there is a 70% chance of these turning to sleet by 3pm.

By Wednesday, however, the yellow weather warning is currently due to have ended with sunny weather forecast and temperatures rising slightly to 5 degrees Celsius.

So don’t dust down the sledge just yet.