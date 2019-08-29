Will the sun show its face in Hartlepool today? Here’s the town's forecast
Hartlepool is set for a cloudy start to the day but the sun will be doing its best to break through Thursday afternoon.
High temperatures in the town are not expected to exceed the late teens on Thursday, August 29.
Thunderstorms earlier in the week brought a break in the humidity of the Bank Holiday and temperatures heading into this weekend are set to be significantly lower.
The Met Office says the North East is set to be cloudy this morning changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
A Met Office spokesman said: “A bright but breezy day, with the best of any sunshine in the east. Isolated showers are possible, mainly in the west. Winds becoming gusty through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C in Hartlepool.
“Becoming mainly cloudy with some outbreaks of light rain, mainly in the north. Some clear spells possible in the south. Minimum temperature 12 °C.”