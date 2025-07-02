Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for Hartlepool on July 2 amid thunderstorm fears

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 12:52 BST
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Hartlepool amid fears of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The town is included in a Met Office alert stretching from Edinburgh as far south as Middlesbrough.

Travel disruption and temporary power cuts are also possible.

The alert extends from 11am until 6pm on Wednesday, July 2, although any deluge is expected to peak at 1pm before rainfall disappears by 3pm.

Summer rain hits Hartlepool during the Marina Festival in 2004.placeholder image
Summer rain hits Hartlepool during the Marina Festival in 2004.

Once Wednesday is out of the way, however, the forecast improves.

Hartlepool is expected to remain dry from Thursday, July 3, through until the weekend with temperatures reaching highs of 21 degrees Celsius on both Thursday and Saturday, July 5, on two sunny if cloudy days.

