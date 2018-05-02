West End dream comes true for young Hartlepool performer

A young Hartlepool performer’s dreams came true by playing the leading lady in a hit West End musical.

Hannah-Faith Marram, 22, who only graduated from theatre school last July, is the first cover lead for the character of Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street.

Hannah-Faith Marram as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

She recently took centre stage playing the role for 10 days in the show at London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and shared the stage with singer Lulu, with whom she sang a duet.

Hannah-Faith, from the Fens, told the Mail: “It was everything I ever dreamed of my whole life.

“I keep saying it was the best ten days of my entire life.”

42nd Street opened in March and Hannah-Faith is also part of the ensemble.

Set in Depression-era New York, it is the story of a young performer, Peggy Sawyer, getting a shot at stardom after accidentally injuring the leading lady of a Broadway show, Dorothy Brock, played by Lulu.

Hannah-Faith is due to play the lead again in July, August, and October, and will remain in the show until next March.

She said of working with Lulu: “Getting to sing with her was unbelievable.

“She came into my dressing room before I went on and made sure we knew what we were doing together.

“She was so reassuring.”

Hannah-Faith also got to perform a segment of the show at the Royal Albert Hall in the recent Olivier awards which aired on ITV.

All of her family travelled to London to see Hannah-Faith in her leading role including mum Audrey who went for the opening, second and third night.

Nana Audrey Gray was determined not to miss her despite being unwell.

“It was her goal to come and she managed to make it down to London so that was really special,” added Hannah-Faith.

Her old drama teachers from Manor Academy, Ellie Hopwood and Sarah Savage, have also been to watch her.

It has been a dream start to Hannah-Faith’s career since graduating from the Laine Theatre Arts with a Level 3 Diploma in Musical Theatre.

Before joining 42nd Street she spent Christmas in Paris performing as part of the ensemble in Singing in the Rain.

Hannah-Faith left home at 16 to train professionally at the famous BRIT School in London.

As a youngster she danced for Val Armstrong Performing Arts, in Hartlepool, and Maloney Stage School in Middlesbrough.