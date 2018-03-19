What's the weather going to be like in the North East this week?

We truly felt the impact of the Mini Beast from the East over the weekend, with wind, ice and snow causing a headache for many of us.

And the cold weather isn't quite over yet.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued a further yellow weather warning for ice across the North East region.

It will come into force tonight, and is set to run until the early hours of Tuesday.

It's going to feel in the minuses overnight, with a touch of wind chilling the region.

Temperatures are set to get a little milder as the week goes on, with a positively balmy 10°C currently forecast for Thursday and Friday.

But we're not going to see much sunshine, with cloud and rain set to continue throughout this week, and into the weekend.

Fingers crossed we'll see some signs of spring ahead of the Easter bank holidays next week.