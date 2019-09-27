What's happening next as £550,000 renovation work on Hartlepool's Rossmere Park moves to phase two
The second phase of a £550,000 revamp of a Hartlepool park is set to get under way.
Work is due to begin in early October at Rossmere Park to the pond and surrounding areas.
It will include repairs to surfacing and footpath edging and the installation of non-slip decking and a timber rail to improve access.
Floating islands will be installed to help address nutrient levels within the pond and also act as a refuge for fish.
Phase one of the works saw the introduction of an on-site car park and covered events space. The toddler play area was also relocated near to the cafe, complete with a range of new equipment, and a separate all-new junior play area was also created.
The project was developed by Hartlepool Borough Council following public consultation on its masterplan for the park in 2015, and is being funded through grants from Landfill Tax to community initiatives.
To find out more about phase two town residents can visit a drop-in event on Tuesday, October 1, from 2pm to 6pm, at Rossmere Community Centre,
Coun John Tennant, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “These significant park improvements have given the park a new lease of life, and it’s exciting to know we are now entering the final phase of the works.
“As well as enhancing the appearance of the pond and improving the environment for the wildlife in it, we are looking forward to making this area much more accessible for all residents.”