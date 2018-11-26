When is Hartlepool's 2018 Christmas lights switch-on, who is switching them on and what else is happening?

Christmas is well and truly round the corner - and it's going to start with a bang in Hartlepool this week.

The town's Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday, officially marking the start of the festive season.

Coronation Street actress and Dancing on Ice star Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, will be flipping the switch in Church Square.

The festivities will get underway at around 4.30pm, with free fun for the whole family, until around 7pm.

Here's a first look at the running order for this year's celebration.

4.30pm: The event will be opened by Neil and Amy from BBC Tees.

4.40pm: Acoustic duo Pek & Wanley will perform for the crowds and get them warmed up for the big switch on.

5pm: Miss Toni's Academy Choir will perform some Christmas classics to help us embrace the spirit of the season.

5.20pm: Fresh from performing at the Christmas lights in Sunderland last week, Channy Thompson will take to the stage. The singer has supported Olly Murs, Sigala and Scouting for Girls at a range of shows.

5.45pm: Formed after studying for a diploma in music at New College Durham, the brothers will be the last musical act to warm up the crowds ahead of the main event.

6.20pm: Our Christmas will get a little sparkle on top as the cast of this year's Hartlepool pantomime, Cinderella, visit the switch-on event.

6.30pm: Brooke Vincent will officially launch Christmas in Hartlepool and switch on the lights!

6.35pm onwards: Selfie opportunity with Brooke Vincent.

The soap star is following in the footsteps of a string of other actors providing showbiz sparkle to switch-on nights in Hartlepool.

In 2017, Emmerdale character and I'm a Celeb runner-up Adam Thomas was the guest of honour at the event.

He joined Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) and Samia Ghadie (Maria Connor) and reality TV personality Joey Essex on the list of celebs to previously switch on the town's lights.