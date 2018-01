Two white Toyotas have crashed near Hartlepool after falling foul of the wintry conditions.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Elwick Road, when the collided.

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on Elwick Road.

The incident, in which nobody was injured, was reported at 10.05am today.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said the first vehicle left the road and collided with a road sign.

The second car ended up on the opposite verge, colliding with the fence of a farm field.

