Why Bodyguard’s Sunderland connection could hold the key to the conspiracy

BBC’s Bodyguard has gripped the nation since it first aired a few weeks ago, with viewers tuning in every Sunday night to see how the narrative unfolds.

With a multitude of government officials, secret service agents and specialist police officers involved, senior police chief in counter terrorism Commander Anne Sampson may hold all the answers views are searching for.

Played by Peterlee-born Gina McKee, Commander Sampson stands out as a savvy, logical character who displays a great deal of common sense.

She expresses her horror when Keeley Hawes' Home Secretary character Julia Montague first suggests the security services take more investigative power, describing Montague as "a very dangerous politician".

Mckee’s character also clearly expresses her own confusion over why the security services would be involved in attempts to kill Montague when they seemed to be working together, a question which sums up many viewers' thoughts.

McKee’s character has also speculated that a single 'mastermind' may be behind the conspiracy in Bodyguard, suggesting that this north-east character may just hold all the answers.

Who is Gina McKee and what other roles has she played?

54-year-old Gina Mckee was born in Peterlee, growing up there and in nearby Easington and Sunderland.

Her very first experience of acting happened in her final year at primary school. However, when she later decided to join a new youth drama group with her friends, this then led to her first professional appearance, working on Tyne Tees children's series Quest of Eagles.

McKee now has a number of classic films on her resume, having played the well-known character of Bella in Notting Hill (1999) and Sister Drummond in Atonement (2007).

McKee has also played Judy Molloy in Armando Iannuci’s political satire In the Loop (2009), alongside a TV role in The Borgias.

In 1997 she won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for Our Friends in the North (1996).

Bodyguard isn’t the first show that Mckee has worked alongside Keeley Hawes on, doing so during three episodes of Jed Mercurio's other popular BBC TV series Line of Duty.