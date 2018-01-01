Why panto dame swapped sunny Spain for Tees Valley festive show

A panto dame has swapped the sunny climes of Spain for five weeks of fun in festive Tees Valley.

Paul Burnham has told the Hartlepool Mail why he’s forsaken the Costa del Sol to play Baroness Hardup at the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

His moody and magnificent character is a huge hit in this year’s production of Cinderella which also stars X Factor’s Lola Saunders as Cinderella, Ben-Ryan Davies (from Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road) as Prince Charming, and Kurtis Stacey (from Emmerdale) as Dandini.

Normally, Paul can be found playing his alter ego, the Contessa Guapatini, in Spain. The Costa del Sol has been his home for the last four years and he performs in his show out there.

But he explained why Britain beckoned once more. It was all down to the Forum’s theatre manager Derek Cooper and marketing manager Liz Cooper - and what an impression they made.

Paul explained: “I know Derek and Liz from the Costa del Sol. They had come to see my show and they were fresh in my mind.

It is my first pantomime in Billingham but I have been doing it since I was 17, just not as the dame. The Forum is a gorgeous theatre Paul Burnham

“They told me I would make a marvellous new dame.”

But it’s not Paul’s first venture into the world of panto. “I have been doing it since I was 17, just not as the dame,” said Paul who has an impressive portfolio of stage productions.

Scarborough-born Paul was brought up in the south of England.

He made his professional stage debut at 17 in the pantomime Aladdin, and then spent a season as a Redcoat at Butlin’s before taking up the offer of a scholarship at the Guildford School of Acting.

He has since had many principal roles in national tours, and used to appear as Big Bird in the stage version of Sesame Street.

He’s been a television presenter and spent three years on the West End production and national tour of the musical Grease.

But he’s loving his time in Billingham and said: “The Forum is a gorgeous theatre. It is beautiful to see the boxes lit up and I love the Billingham audiences.”

Cinderella runs at the Forum Theatre in Billingham until Sunday, January 7.

To book and for more information, contact the box office on (01642) 552663 or visit the theatre’s website at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk.