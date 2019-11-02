Coastguard rescue teams were called to an incident at 10.37am this morning, Saturday, November 2, to reports that a woman had fallen from height onto the beach at Shippersea Bay near Horden.

The female is said to have slipped on a cliff pathway while out walking and fallen down to the bay below.

Seaham and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Teams were at the scene, along with Hartlepool RNLI inshore rescue boat.

North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene but were unable to access the woman due to her location.

The woman has now been airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, with a suspected spinal injury.

A spokesperson for Humber Coastguard said: “We were called to an incident at Shippersea Beach, Horden at 10.37am this morning.

“A person had fallen from a height after slipping on a pathway on the cliff down to the bay and required medical attention and extraction to hospital.

“The lady was winched by helicopter and taken to James Cook Hospital, with a possible back injury.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Seaham and Hartlepool, including the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, attended the scene, as well as the Hartlepool RNLI inshore rescue boat and staff from North East Ambulance service.”