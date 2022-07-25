The incident happened at a home in Evergreen Close, on Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert estate, at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 23.

The first floor and roof were damaged and there was also lesser fire and water damage downstairs.

Police have now revealed that a woman was arrested in connection with the incident and have also said that the fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

Police at the scene of the fire on Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a report of a fire at a property on Evergreen Close, Hartlepool, around 11.30pm on Saturday, 23rd July, which is being investigated as possible arson.

“No one was injured as a result of the fire.

“A woman in her 50s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.”

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.