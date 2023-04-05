News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
32 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Woman dies after falling ill in shop in Hartlepool's Elwick Road

A woman has sadly passed away after falling ill at a shop in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service, were called to McColls, in Elwick Road, following reports that a woman was unwell on Monday, April 3..

A specialist paramedic, clinical team leader, rapid response paramedic and a double crewed ambulance were dispatched and the woman was treated at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Cleveland Police have confirmed that she sadly died later.

Emergency services were called to Elwick Road on Monday afternoon (April 3) after it was reported a woman was unwell.Emergency services were called to Elwick Road on Monday afternoon (April 3) after it was reported a woman was unwell.
Emergency services were called to Elwick Road on Monday afternoon (April 3) after it was reported a woman was unwell.
Most Popular

Her death is not considered suspicious.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called by ambulance service colleagues to McColls, on Elwick Road, Hartlepool, around 2.10pm on Monday, 3rd April, where a woman was receiving emergency medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly, the woman later passed away.

“The woman’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“The death is not suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Read More
Read More: Three injured after ‘masked men’ with weapons attack house
Elwick RoadHartlepoolCleveland PoliceEmergency servicesPoliceNorth East Ambulance Service