Emergency services, including Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service, were called to McColls, in Elwick Road, following reports that a woman was unwell on Monday, April 3..

A specialist paramedic, clinical team leader, rapid response paramedic and a double crewed ambulance were dispatched and the woman was treated at the scene.

But Cleveland Police have confirmed that she sadly died later.

Her death is not considered suspicious.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called by ambulance service colleagues to McColls, on Elwick Road, Hartlepool, around 2.10pm on Monday, 3rd April, where a woman was receiving emergency medical treatment.

“The woman’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.