Woman injured as Land Rover flips on its side in Hartlepool two-car collision
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
The incident, involving a Land Rover Defender and a Volkswagen Polo, happened at around 5.35pm on Saturday, January 21, on the eastbound A689 adjacent to the entrance to North Close Farm, prior to Dalton Back Lane).
Cleveland Police said that the collision caused the Land Rover to flip onto its side in a nearside verge.
A 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger travelling in the Polo, was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with a fractured sternum.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 012608.