The incident happened on the slip lane for Sedgefield and Hartlepool, where a red Mercedes CLA collided with bollards separating the two lanes, before hitting the side of the road.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to the incident at around 4.30pm on Sunday. October 16. Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Stockton attended and rescued a woman who was trapped in the car.

Cleveland Police said: “The male driver did not sustain any injuries, but the female passenger was trapped in the car and had to be cut from the vehicle.

"She was then taken to the University Hospital of North Tees by ambulance back pain and remains in hospital with a fracture to her spine.