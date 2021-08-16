Woman taken to hospital after early hours incident at Hartlepool promenade
Emergency services attended an incident at the Headland.
The Coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to the promenade at the Headland in the early hours of Friday, August 13.
A female patient was taken to North Tees Hospital after the ambulance service requested the support of the Coastguard just after 3am.
A NEAS spokesperson said: “We requested the support of the Coastguard at 3.23am on Friday, August 13 to an ongoing incident at Hartlepool promenade.
"A double crewed ambulance transported a female patient to North Tees Hospital.”
Hartlepool Coastguard confirmed they attended an incident on the promenade at the Headland early on Friday morning.
In a statement on Facebook, the Coastguard said that the casualty received care before being handed over to the ambulance service.
The Coastguard said: “Paged by Humber Coastguard to a incident on the promenade on the Headland. Casualty care was given before handing the casualty over to North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.”