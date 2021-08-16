Woman taken to hospital after early hours incident at Hartlepool promenade

The Coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to the promenade at the Headland in the early hours of Friday, August 13.

A female patient was taken to North Tees Hospital after the ambulance service requested the support of the Coastguard just after 3am.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We requested the support of the Coastguard at 3.23am on Friday, August 13 to an ongoing incident at Hartlepool promenade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Ambulance Service attended the incident along with the Coastguard.

"A double crewed ambulance transported a female patient to North Tees Hospital.”

Hartlepool Coastguard confirmed they attended an incident on the promenade at the Headland early on Friday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, the Coastguard said that the casualty received care before being handed over to the ambulance service.

The Coastguard said: “Paged by Humber Coastguard to a incident on the promenade on the Headland. Casualty care was given before handing the casualty over to North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.