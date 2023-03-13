News you can trust since 1877
Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

A woman had to be taken to hospital as a precaution after a two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool at the weekend.

By Pamela Bilalova
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The incident, involving a Mercedes-Benz and Peugeot van, happened just before 12pm on Sunday (March 12) on the A179.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called to the A179 in Hartlepool at 11.39am on Sunday 12th March following a two-vehicle collision involving a red Mercedes-Benz and a white Peugeot van.

“One female was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

