Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool
A woman had to be taken to hospital as a precaution after a two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool at the weekend.
The incident, involving a Mercedes-Benz and Peugeot van, happened just before 12pm on Sunday (March 12) on the A179.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called to the A179 in Hartlepool at 11.39am on Sunday 12th March following a two-vehicle collision involving a red Mercedes-Benz and a white Peugeot van.
“One female was taken to hospital as a precaution.”