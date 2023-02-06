News you can trust since 1877
Woman taken to hospital after Vauxhall Corsa collides with a barrier in Hartlepool's Cleveland Road

A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution after a car crashed into a barrier in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened in Cleveland Road at around 3.30pm on Monday, February 6.

A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a barrier, but Cleveland Police has confirmed that the occupants made it out of the vehicle safely.

A woman has been taken to hospital for further checks.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon (February 6).
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “Police were contacted by Fire Brigade colleagues just before 3.30pm today as they had come across a single vehicle collision on Cleveland Road, eastbound into The Headland area of Hartlepool.

“A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a barrier. The occupants got safely out of the car and a woman was checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks as a precaution.

“The road remained passable with care and recovery is being arranged for the vehicle.”

