The incident happened in Cleveland Road at around 3.30pm on Monday, February 6.

A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a barrier, but Cleveland Police has confirmed that the occupants made it out of the vehicle safely.

A woman has been taken to hospital for further checks.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “Police were contacted by Fire Brigade colleagues just before 3.30pm today as they had come across a single vehicle collision on Cleveland Road, eastbound into The Headland area of Hartlepool.

“A red Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a barrier. The occupants got safely out of the car and a woman was checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks as a precaution.