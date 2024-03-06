Woman taken to hospital following report of two vehicle collision in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police arrived at the junction of Hart Lane and Jesmond Road, in Hartlepool, at around 10.20am on Wednesday, March 6, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The North East Ambulance Service attended after reports of a “person being unwell following a road traffic incident.”
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We were called to Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, at around 10.20am.
"One woman was taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: “We dispatched an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.
"One patient was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."