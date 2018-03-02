Work to restore access to Hartlepool villages cut off by snow

Work is under way to restore access to Hartlepool villages which have been cut off by the snow.

Police and partners have worked hard this week, in difficult conditions, to keep our communities safe.

However, some outlying Hartlepool villages are still cut off from surrounding areas, according to Cleveland Police.

Temporary Superintendent Sharon Cooney from the Force Control Room said: “Whilst areas to the North, West and South continue to struggle, locally, the weather is a little more stable now and set to improve marginally across the weekend.

"There still remains a high risk of sleet and ice on top of existing snow and poor road conditions.

"Overnight temperatures will continue to be below zero.

“At the time of writing, some outlying villages in Hartlepool and East Cleveland remain cut off although work is on-going to secure access.

"There is also continued disruption to some local and national rail travel. A coastal alert remains in place across the weekend due to the threat of high tides and waves.

“Cleveland Police continues to coordinate the work of local resilience partners to ensure essential public services are maintained and it is expected that it will be largely ‘business as usual’ by Monday.

“It is expected that schools in the area will be open again by Monday.

“We would remind members of the public to use common sense advice to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

This includes:

· Keeping up to date with and heeding travel bulletins

· Allowing more time for journeys to, from and at work, and exercising extra care

· Travelling in daylight hours where duty permits

· Ensuring your car is kept winter ready, and that ice and snow has been removed from lights, windows and the roof

· Staying clear of sea fronts due to the public safety risk

· Keeping an eye on vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours

· Having warm clothing, sturdy footwear, suitable refreshments and a means of communication with you on journeys to outlying areas or when embarking on journeys out of the county

Supporting those without shelter

Local Authorities in Redcar, Stockton, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough will be providing accommodation for people without shelter.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, an alert can be sent to StreetLink via this app: https://www.streetlink.org.uk.

This service provides each local authority with information about people who need shelter to ensure they get the support that they need.

The local authorities Homelessness Teams are ready to respond to these alerts quickly.

For the latest advice and information, follow these links:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice

http://www.redcross.org.uk/en/What-we-do/Preparing-for-disasters/How-to-prepare-for-emergencies/Ready-for-winter