Work under way to improve pedestrian and cycle paths in Hartlepool
Work is starting this week to improve more than two kilometres of paths in part of Hartlepool.
The scheme – which is expected to take around 15 weeks to complete – will see improved accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists on a number of paths in the new Bishop Cuthbert residential area.
The work – funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority – will see new tarmac surface laid and also an upgrade to two footbridges.
Although access to the paths will be affected, the open grassed areas will mostly still be open for use.
Coun John Tennant, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “This work will really improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists and is one of a number of schemes in Hartlepool funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We’ve committed millions of pounds to Hartlepool for transport projects and determined to improve travel for cyclists and walkers too.