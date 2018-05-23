Work well underway on new Lidl store set to open in Hartlepool

Construction on a new Hartlepool store is well under way.

The ground for the new Lidl store, on the town’s Tees Bay Retail Park, has been flattened ready for building work to begin.

This store, off the town’s Brenda Road, is set to bring 40 much-needed jobs to the town.

Construction of the new supermarket is expected to take seven months, with plans in place for it to open before the end of the year.

Permission to build the store was granted by granted by planning officers at Hartlepool Borough Council last year.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, David Murphy, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

Lidl is working with construction firm Tolent Construction to build the store.

The company has a store portfolio of 700, and plans to open up to 50 new supermarkets a year as part of its growth plans.

Lidl’s move to Tees Bay comes after a multi-million pound extension to the retail park won planning permission last year.

This development of four new retail units is expected to create up to 167 jobs and put up to an extra £2.5million into the local economy across Hartlepool.

It will include an additional 4,502sqm of new retail space.