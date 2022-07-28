Workers evacuated as fire breaks out at one of Hartlepool's largest employers

It happened at TMD Friction on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate at around 3.40pm on Thursday, July 28.

Three fire engines from Cleveland Fire Brigade responded to the incident and there are no reports of any casualties.

It is not known where in the factory the fire broke out.

A photo posted on social media showed smoke coming from the building.

The fire brigade advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke, and there was a strong tar like smell in the air.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool’s Stranton station and one from Billingham attended.

The brigade was still on the scene at 4.30pm although it is believed the fire was out.

Workers at TMD Friction were evacuated while the fire brigade dealt with the incident.

It is not yet known how much damage it has caused.

TMD Friction makes brake pads for the automotive industry and is part of the Nisshinbo Group.