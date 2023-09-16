Worthy Hartlepool causes urged to apply for funding from Miller Homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Originally launched in autumn 2022, £10,000 has already been donated so far to a wide variety of Teesside charities, community groups and schools benefitting.
“We have really enjoyed reading the applications on the last two occasions although it has been tough deciding who to make the donations too,” said Donna Clark, regional sales director of Miller Homes Teesside.
“It has been incredibly pleasing to see how the donations have been utilised and the positive impact they have had in our communities.”
Applications are now being welcomed and will close on Wednesday, October 25.
Groups can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000.
The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.
Hartlepool Pools Youth Football Club was one of the most recent beneficiaries.
Coach Andrew O’Brien said: “This donation from Miller Homes has helped us to purchase vital equipment so that we can protect the future of the club and continue to provide this important facility for the children in our local community.”
The fund will focus on causes that are linked to education, promote wellbeing, promote the environment, and encourage participation in sport.
Each of Miller Homes’s 10 regional offices nationwide will have its own £10,000 annual fund.
To make an application to the Teesside Miller Homes Community Fund, visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/commuity-fund -