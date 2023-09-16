Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Originally launched in autumn 2022, £10,000 has already been donated so far to a wide variety of Teesside charities, community groups and schools benefitting.

“We have really enjoyed reading the applications on the last two occasions although it has been tough deciding who to make the donations too,” said Donna Clark, regional sales director of Miller Homes Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been incredibly pleasing to see how the donations have been utilised and the positive impact they have had in our communities.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes has opened its latest community fund and urged worthy Hartlepool causes to apply.

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on Wednesday, October 25.

Groups can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000.

The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Pools Youth Football Club was one of the most recent beneficiaries.

Coach Andrew O’Brien said: “This donation from Miller Homes has helped us to purchase vital equipment so that we can protect the future of the club and continue to provide this important facility for the children in our local community.”

The fund will focus on causes that are linked to education, promote wellbeing, promote the environment, and encourage participation in sport.

Each of Miller Homes’s 10 regional offices nationwide will have its own £10,000 annual fund.