X Factor star Molly Scott thanks community for support on visit home

X Factor star Molly Scott has thanked the community for their support on a trip home from filming the hit TV show.

The 16-year-old, from Easington, made her debut appearance on the live shows of the competition on Saturday where she sang Fake Love by BTS.

The former English Martyrs pupil wowed the judges and earned enough votes from the public to make it through to this Saturday’s live show.



Returning home to Easington for a brief visit yesterday, Molly said she was 'overwhelmed' by the amount of support from the likes local businesses and football clubs.

Many shops such as florists In Bloom, on Seaside Lane, Easington, have put up Vote for Molly posters and photogrpahs of the young star in their windows urging people to get behind her to win the show.

In a video on the teenage singer's Twitter account Molly showed her appreciation and asked people to keep voting for her.

She said: "I am back in Easington my home town and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“The shops and everything are full of my photos.

"This is Blooms the flower shop and look at all the photos.

"Oh, my goodness. The full shop full of posters for me, supporting me and I just can't thank you all enough.

“I am so, so happy, please keep supporting me. Love you all.”

Molly will be back on the X Factor on Saturday, at 8.35pm.

To vote for Molly call: 090 20 50 51 04. Or on mobile call: 6 50 51 04.

Votes are subject to a charge, but supporters can vote via the app for free.