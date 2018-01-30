Young Hartlepool mum to bring up her five siblings after tragic death of their mother

A young mum has thanked the people of Hartlepool for their amazing support after the tragic death of her mother.

Shelley Ellis was just 39 when she died in hospital last Thursday surrounded by her family after a serious illness.

Her eldest daughter Shannon, 22, is now going to bring up her five siblings – as well as her own two children – after making a promise to her mum.

People touched by the tragedy have raised almost £3,000 to pay for Shelley’s funeral in just a few days.

Town charity Miles for Men started an online fund for donations on Saturday and put in the first £500.

In a statement on behalf of the family Shannon described their mum’s death as one of the worst days of their lives.

She said: “Would like to say firstly we didn’t know how many great friends our mam had in Hartlepool.

“The messages we have from everyone has showed us how much our mum was loved.

“She would be amazed at the amount of messages of love and support we have received.

“We are all taking it day by day.

“At 22 I know its going to be a struggle, but I promised her faithfully I would look after them all the best way I can.

“Miles for Men and Walk for Women have been fantastic asking if we need anything. My friends have been so supportive and given us all messages of comfort.”

She thanked everyone for the kindness and donations.

Shelley leaves behind Mia, aged 15, Neve, 14, Bracken, 11, Keevie, nine, and Blaine, six.

Stephen Picton, of Miles for Men and Walk for Women, said: “It is a lot for Shannon to take on.

“The funeral costs £3,097.

“If we can alleviate that one stress from her it is one less thing she has got to worry about.

“Anything above that amount is going to go to her and her family to help her until she gets sorted out.”

Donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-Picton3