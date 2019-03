I read the article, £42m boost for town’s regeneration (Mail, March 6).

Very nice, as the story suggested.

The current visitor attractions are stale.

But whatever they bring to town or build, will there be a toilet?

Because there’s nowhere to go at the moment.

J Robson,

Miller Crescent,

Hartlepool.